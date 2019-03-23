|
Charles E. Chisholm
03/16/2019
Charles E. Chisholm, 83, New Smyrna Beach, a former Railroad Engineer and employee of the Panama Canal Company passed away Saturday, March 16, 2019, at Hospice Care Center, Edgewater, FL. Mr. Chisholm was born in Titusville, FL, and raised in New Smyrna Beach. He received his degree from Daytona Beach Junior College. His railroad career took him from New Smyrna Beach to Liberia, West Africa, and finally to the Panama Canal Zone where he held several positions until his retirement in 1997. He was a member of Edgewater Union Church-UCC, Edgewater, a member of the Masons, and a Shriner. He was also a member of the New Smyrna Beach Historical Society and New Smyrna Beach CAPS. Charles is predeceased by his wife of 46 years Mary Ussery Chisholm. He is survived by his son Scot Chisholm of Fleming Island, FL; daughter Jodi Woodson of Oviedo, FL; brother Gilbert Chisholm of Edgewater, FL; Sister Dianne Crow of New Smyrna Beach, FL; Sister-in-law Sue Burry of Edgewater, FL; and five grandchildren: Jilliyn and Sarah Chisholm and Jeffrey, Justin, and Jayden Woodson, and many nieces and nephews. A celebration of his life will be held at 11 AM Saturday, March 30, 2019, at Edgewater Union Church-UCC, 500 S. Ridgewood Ave., Edgewater. Cremation will be by Dudley Crematory, New Smyrna Beach.
Published in Daytona Beach News-Journal from Mar. 23 to Mar. 24, 2019