Charles E. Jackson Sr.
04/27/2019
Charles E Jackson Sr., 63, Daytona Beach, passed away on Saturday, April 27, 2019. Charles was born on March 19th in Shorterville, Alabama to Tillis Jackson and Pastor Nettie Mae Jackson. Charles was married to Eld. Irma (Harris) Jackson for 36 years. He worked as a Carpenter but was best known as a" jack of all trades". He was preceded in death by his father and mother, his sister Juanita Jackson and two grandsons, Janaree Williams, and Angel Riley. Charles leaves to cherish his memory a loving and devoted wife, Irma Jackson, his sons: Charles (Zonnette) Jackson II, Tampa FL, Johnny (Andrica) Williams; Lenzell (Jillease) Riley and Izell Riley, all of Daytona Beach, FL; two daughters: Renita Jackson, Daytona Beach, FL and Charis Jackson (Antonio), Jacksonville, FL; two sisters: Alfreda Jackson, Columbus, OH, and Sharon (Robert) Lakes, Daytona Beach, FL; grandchildren: Jakeven Williams, Kiron Lewis, Roneasha Riley, Zhane Mccloud, Lenzell (TJ) Riley, Jathan Jackson, Javonte Kennedy, Jaden Jackson, Talayah Ransom, Dejon Hart, Auriya Williams, Zakar Williams, Alaeyah Williams, Zaydi Williams; great grandchildren; Senylah Swinton, Ky'lia Lewis, Rashad Swinton Jr, Ka'via Lewis, Jayaree Williams and a host of nephews, nieces, cousins, and friends. Charles will be memorialized May 10th at 11:00 AM at 460 Alamanda St., Daytona Beach, FL. Condolences may be shared with the family at www.rjgainousfuneralhome.com
Published in Daytona Beach News-Journal from May 8 to May 9, 2019