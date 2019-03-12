|
|
Dr. Charles E. Richardson
9/10/1931 - 3/5/2019
On Tuesday, March 5, 2019, Dr. Charles E. Richardson, Retired Lt. Colonel of the U.S. Army and devoted husband of Joan Stewart Richardson, passed away at the age of 87. He was a supportive and loving uncle to their many nieces and nephews. Charles was born on September 10, 1931 in DeLand, FL. He was proud to be one of the rare native Floridians and had many happy memories spent at Florida beaches. Charles loved to read and travel. He loved gourmet dining and sharing meals and parties with the many good friends he and Joan had in DeLand and around the country. He was an avid golfer and enjoyed weekly rounds of golf with dear friends and with his brother-in-law, John Stewart on their many visits together. He was a sports fan and enjoyed attending and watching Florida State football, Stetson and Embry Riddle basketball games. Charles enjoyed music and was an accomplished musician. He was a member of the DeLand School Band and of Stetson University music program. He excelled as a first chair trumpet player in both programs. He was passionate about flying. His career in the U.S. Army allowed him to pursue that passion. After joining the Army, he was accepted in the aviation training program. He graduated first in his class at San Marcus, Texas. In Nuremberg, Germany, as a captain, he commanded the helicopter detachment of the 2nd Armored Cavalry. At Ft. Rucker Alabama he commanded the Army Aviation School Helicopter Instrument Division. After his first tour to Viet Nam, the Army sent him to University of Southern California to get his Masters of Science degree. During his second tour to Viet Nam as a major, he was assigned to a Heavy Helicopter Battalion. Lt Colonel Richardson's last assignment was a Professor of Military Science and Tactics at his alma mater, Stetson University. After retiring from the Army, Richardson accepted a position at Embry Riddle University in the Department of Aeronautical Science. During his 25-year tenure the achievements and honors for which he was most grateful were: The Program Chair of the Aeronautical Studies degree. The Program Coordinator of the Master of Aeronautical Science program. The Embry Riddle Fellowship to pursue his doctorate degree. Being the recipient of The Pioneer of Aviation Education trophy and medallion, the highest award in the Aeronautical Science department. Being honored with the status of Professor Emeritus in Aeronautical Science. Charles was preceded in death by his brothers John Drew Richardson and Gordon Richardson. He is survived by his wife Joan Stewart Richardson and 4 nieces and 2 nephews. Funeral Service will be held at Allen-Summerhill Funeral Home on March 16 at 10AM. Donations in Charles name may be made to First Presbyterian Day School, DeLand, or Halifax Health Hospice, Orange City. Online condolences may be made at www.allensummerhill.com. Allen-Summerhill DeLand is in charge.
Published in Daytona Beach News-Journal from Mar. 12 to Mar. 13, 2019