Charles Edward (Chuck) Holman
06/11/2019
DeLand resident Chuck Holman, age 69, died June 11, 2019 at AdventHealth DeLand, surrounded by his family. He was born in Jacksonville, FL but lived his entire life in DeLand. He graduated from DeLand High School in 1967 and attended Daytona State College. He served 6 years in the Army National Guard. Chuck worked for Coca-Cola for 43 years before retiring. He was a member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints and served faithfully in various positions. He is survived by his wife of 48 years, Kathleen, 3 sons: Jared, Clermont, FL, Ryan (Erin), Acworth, GA, and Timothy (Rachel) Geneva, FL and 7 grandchildren. He was predeceased by his parents, Clara and Charles Holman. A private service for the family will be held followed by interment at DeLand Memorial Gardens, DeLand FL. As Chuck was a big fan of the movies, in lieu of flowers, take your family to the movies.
Published in Daytona Beach News-Journal from June 14 to June 16, 2019