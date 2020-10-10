Charles Edward Rothrock

3/11/1932 - 10/7/2020

Charles Edward Rothrock, 88, of Ormond Beach, Florida, and formerly of Newton, New Jersey passed away peacefully October 7, 2020. He was born in Weatherly, Pennsylvania. He was an Air Force Korean War veteran and an Electrical Engineer with major corporations for over 40 years and also an accomplished golfer, pool player, and civil war enthusiast. He was an avid fan of the NY Yankees and Penn State sports. Left to cherish his memory are his wife of 66 years, Rose Marie, with whom he traveled the world, and daughters Judith Rothrock (Texas), Jane Bohrer (James, Virginia Beach), and Jacquie Vealey (Danny, Augusta, NJ). His legacy also includes loving grandchildren Curtis Scholz, Steven Vealey, Jessica Bohrer Hippert (Matthew), and Matthew Bohrer. Charles was a kind and generous person and his loving smile and quick wit will be dearly missed by his family and friends.



