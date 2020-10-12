1/1
Sept. 10, 1940 - Oct. 7, 2020
Charles Edward Sanders, 80, of Ormond Beach, lost his battle with Parkinson's Disease on Wednesday, October 7, 2020. A much-loved husband, father, brother, grandfather, uncle, and a treasured friend to many. He was born in Grundy, VA September 10, 1940 to Ezra and Stella Sanders. He graduated in 1959 from Osbourne High School, Manassas, VA. He retired from the Ormond Beach Post Office in 1992. Then, he earned a bachelor's degree from the University of Central Florida in 2001. He is survived by his wife of 59 years, Patricia of Ormond Beach, his children, Steven, St. Augustine, FL and Julie Low (Michael), Ormond Beach, sister Phyllis Stevens, Holly Hill, and his 4 beloved granddaughters Haley, Veronica, Charlotte, and Allison. Charlie never met a stranger, was a friend to
many, and would always go out of his way to help anyone. He loved bluegrass, country music, and guitars. A Service of Remembrance will be held on Friday,October 16, 2020 at Lohman Funeral Home, 733 W. Granada Blvd., Ormond Beach, FL. Visitation will be from 4:30 pm to 6:30 pm, with a prayer service held at 6:30 pm.



Published in Daytona Beach News-Journal from Oct. 12 to Oct. 13, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Lohman Funeral Homes - Ormond Beach
733 W. Granada Blvd.
Ormond Beach, FL 32174
386-673-1100
