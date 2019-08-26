|
Charles Edward Seelig
June 17, 1928 - August 23, 2019
Charles Edward Seelig, 91, passed away peacefully surrounded by family at a hospice care facility located in Smithfield, North Carolina. Mr.Seelig was born in Queens, New York and attended college in Cobleskill, New York. He married Joan Gregory Seelig (deceased) and lived in Westchester, New York where he worked for GM as an electrician (Tarrytown Plant) for 28 years and raised three sons. He retired with his wife to Florida in the Port Orange and Daytona Beach areas for twenty years. After his wife of 50+ married years passed, he relocated to North Carolina to be closer to family. Charles was passionate about target shooting, motorcycles, History of World War Two, and coastal bird watching. He continued riding a motorcycle with his group called "The Retreads" until the age of 86. Mr.Seelig has three surviving sons and one granddaughter living in North Carolina and Virginia. A private memorial is planned in November in Florida.
Published in Daytona Beach News-Journal from Aug. 26 to Aug. 28, 2019