Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Charles Seelig
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Charles Edward Seelig


1928 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Charles Edward Seelig Obituary
Charles Edward Seelig
June 17, 1928 - August 23, 2019
Charles Edward Seelig, 91, passed away peacefully surrounded by family at a hospice care facility located in Smithfield, North Carolina. Mr.Seelig was born in Queens, New York and attended college in Cobleskill, New York. He married Joan Gregory Seelig (deceased) and lived in Westchester, New York where he worked for GM as an electrician (Tarrytown Plant) for 28 years and raised three sons. He retired with his wife to Florida in the Port Orange and Daytona Beach areas for twenty years. After his wife of 50+ married years passed, he relocated to North Carolina to be closer to family. Charles was passionate about target shooting, motorcycles, History of World War Two, and coastal bird watching. He continued riding a motorcycle with his group called "The Retreads" until the age of 86. Mr.Seelig has three surviving sons and one granddaughter living in North Carolina and Virginia. A private memorial is planned in November in Florida.
Published in Daytona Beach News-Journal from Aug. 26 to Aug. 28, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Charles's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.