|
|
Commander Charles E. Williams
02/15/2019
Commander Charles Edward Williams, who departed this life on Friday, February 15, 2019, will repose from 5-7pm Friday, February 22, 2019 in the Memorial Chapel of ADJ Unity Funeral Home. The service honoring the life of this committed Servant, Soldier, Educator and Community Activist will be 2pm on Saturday, February 23, 2019 at Greater Union First Baptist Church, 240 S. Clara Ave., DeLand, FL. Rev. Troy Bradley, Pastor. His son, Elder Anthony Williams, Pastor of New Life International Church, DeLand, FL will deliver the main eulogy. Final Rites will immediately follow the Service of Honor at Suber Memorial Gardens, 2800 Frontage Road, DeLand, FL 32724. He leaves to cherish his memories, sons Tyrone Williams (Adrian), Charles E. Williams, III, Elder Anthony N. Williams (Dana), and Lavon Williams (Tonja); daughters, Jolynn Hill (Felton), Liza Marie Williams, Latwania Williams, and Nikki Williams (Rena); 16 grandchildren, 2 great-grandchildren, 1 great-great grandchild; brothers, Gary Williams, and Harold Williams; sister, Karleen Taylor (Kenneth); and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins and other loving family and friends. Please log on to ADJUNITY.COM for the full obituary.
Published in Daytona Beach News-Journal from Feb. 21 to Feb. 22, 2019