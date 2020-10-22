1/
Charles Francis "Chuck" Evans
October 1, 2020
Charles "Chuck" Francis Evans, of Port Orange, Florida, passed away on Thursday October 1, 2020 in DeLand. A celebration of life will be held at the American Legion Post 270 in the early weeks of November. Chuck was born in Sharon, CT to Wilfred & Dorothy Evans. He attended school at Mainland High School and graduated in 1965. Chuck then enlisted in the United States Navy where he served until 1970. In the years following he was employed as an inventory manager with Daytona Beverage for 14 years. During retirement he could be found patronizing the American Legion or living his passion tending the greens at Pelican Bay Golf Course. Chuck is preceded in death by his son Brian and his siblings Richard, Peggy, Jack, Steve, Sally, Larry and Jerry. He is survived by his sister Susie Horton and Della Walker; granddaughter Alexis Rhinehart and many nieces, nephews, in-laws and friends. Please feel free to reach out to Post 270 for the celebration of life details. And as Chuck would say, "I'm sorry; forgive me; I love you".



Published in Daytona Beach News-Journal from Oct. 22 to Oct. 23, 2020.
