Charles French


1943 - 2020
Charles French
7/29/1943 - 3/21/2020
Charles Rod French 76, passed away on March 22, 2020 in Ormand Beach, FL. Rod was born in Franklin County, IN, the son of Lewis "Sam" and Daisy French He went to school in Connersville and graduated with the class of 1961. He graduated from Ball State in 1965 and taught at Fayette Central for four years. He married Barbara Prey in 1969 and they moved to Ormand Beach where he taught elementary school until retirement.
He is survived by his son Ryan (Melanie) and grandchildren Roman and Briana French of Daytona Beach. His niece, Jean Froehlich, and nephews, Jim and John Bull, Tim Fish, Tom, Robert, Kevin, Rod, and David French.
In lieu of flowers, a memorial gift can be made to a . A celebration of Rod's life will be planned for a later date.

Published in Daytona Beach News-Journal from Apr. 4 to Apr. 5, 2020
