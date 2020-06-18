Charles Gary Brown
June 2, 2020
Charles Gary Brown passed away on June 2, 2020. Funeral services will be Saturday, June 20, 2020 at 1:00 P.M. Soul refreshing Ministry, 900 George Engram Blvd., Daytona Beach, FL 32114.
Published in Daytona Beach News-Journal from Jun. 18 to Jun. 19, 2020.