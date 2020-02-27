|
Charles "Charlie" Grant
9/1/1951 - 2/22/2020
After a lengthy and gallant battle with laryngeal cancer, Charles (Charlie) Grant passed away on February 22, 2020. Charles Grant was born on September 1, 1951 in Edinburgh, Scotland, the only child of Charles John and Agnes Martin Grant. He leaves behind his loving wife of 15 years, Mary Kathryn Ann Grant, his Daughter, Claire Elizabeth Grant and Granddaughter, Alara Beliz Simsek; Grandchildren Tyler Austin Nylander, Elisabeth Marie Nylander, Andru Jay Nylander; Jen and Steve Balding and family, York, England; Step-Daughter Nikki (Greg) Schick, two life-long friends Bobbie and Ian; numerous family members and friends; and his beloved dog, Wallace. Charlie was preceded in death by his parents, his Son, Craig Martin Grant and Step-Son, Capt. Nathan J. Nylander, USAF. In the mid-70's, Charlie became the Founding Director of Klaper (UK) Limited, specializing in the sales, service and repair of Blow Out Preventers (BOP'S) and Well Control Equipment. He also founded and was the Managing Director of Pressure Control Systems (PCS) of Aberdeen. Upon his retirement and moving to Ormond Beach, Florida in 2005, he started his own consulting business, Scotia Energy Services, Inc. He became a USA Citizen in April 2011 and retained dual citizenship. He was a member of the Rangers Football Club and was an avid, "cack-handed" golfer. Charlie's Celebration of Life will be held at 1:00 p.m. on Sunday, March 22nd, at the Halifax Plantation Golf Club. Any contributions to be made to AdventHealth Foundation Hospice Care.
Published in Daytona Beach News-Journal from Feb. 27 to Mar. 1, 2020