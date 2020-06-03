Charles H. Houseman
1934 - 2020
Charles H. Houseman
Nov. 28, 1934 - May 30, 2020
Charles H. Houseman passed away at home surrounded by his family on May 30, 2020 after his battle with cancer. He was born on November 28, 1934 in Oneida, New York. Mr. Houseman was well known for his establishments: The Rusty Nail, Becks Grove, and Lock Stock and Barrell. In 1977, he and his family relocated from their native Rome, NY and made their home in Ormond Beach, FL. Charles was Superintendent of Housing Maintenance at Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University in Daytona Beach until he retired in 1999. Charles was an avid race car fan and enjoyed following and working the NASCAR races. He spent most of his free time traveling the country in his RV with Arlene, his wife of 60 years. His other love was spending time with his family, the ultimate special gift. Charles was preceded in death by his beloved wife, Arlene Lewek Houseman; his parents, Darwin and Dorothy Houseman; sisters, Shirley Farley, Helen Gunther, and Flora Rafte; and brothers, John Houseman, Darwin Houseman, and James Houseman. He is survived by his children, Dianna Friedrich of Deltona, FL, Cynthia Brown of Stuart, FL, and Thad Houseman of Bunnell, FL; brother, William Houseman of The Villages, FL; grandchildren, Tara, Erin, Brianna, Kyra, Tori, and Callum; great-grandchildren, Olivia, Sophia, Tallulah, Harper, and Ellowyn; and many nieces, nephews, and other extended family. A Celebration of Life Services will be held at a future date. Interment will be with his wife at Florida National Cemetery. To honor Charles' memory, please make donations to Kindred Hospice. Memories and condolences for Charles' family may be left at www.VolusiaMemorialFunerals.com.



Published in Daytona Beach News-Journal from Jun. 3 to Jun. 7, 2020.
