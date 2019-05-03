Home

Charles H. Leithauser Obituary
Charles H. Leithauser
August 13, 1925 - May 2, 2019
Charles H. Leithauser, age 93, of New Smyrna Beach, died Thursday, May 2, 2019 at home. Born in Baltimore, Maryland, Mr. Leithauser came to this area in 1982 from Winter Park.
Employed by Lockeed-Martin for 35 years, Charles retired as Senior Vice President and Chief Financial Officer having worked first in Washington, D.C. and later in Orlando. Having a degree in accounting, while in Washington he also received an honorary doctorate from the University of Maryland.
A Navy veteran of World War II, he was a past member and treasurer of the New Smyrna Yacht Club. Charles enjoyed extensive travel to remote areas, choosing to travel not as a tourist but independently to meet and live with locals around the world. His photography hobby, including working with infrared and digital forms, earned him many awards. Meeting friends weekly to play chess and group breakfast outings were also favorite past times.
While simply taking the time to listen, Charles had an uncanny ability to reach people in a deep and positive way that will be missed.
Survivors include his wife, Joan Hope; son, David Leithauser of New Smyrna Beach; and daughter Hailey Leithauser of Silver Spring, Maryland. He was preceded in death by his first wife, Dee Leithauser in 1999.
Services will be private.
In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorial donations to Vitas Hospice Charitable Fund, 2381 Mason Avenue, Ste. 100, Daytona Beach, FL 32117.
Condolences may be sent to www.settlewilderfuneralhome.com.

Published in Daytona Beach News-Journal from May 3 to May 5, 2019
