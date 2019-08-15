|
|
Charles Herrick Palmer
Oct. 12, 1940 - August 13, 2019
Charles Herrick Palmer died at home on Tuesday, August 13, 2019, from complications of Alzheimer's Disease. He was born in Williamsport, PA on October 12, 1940, a son of Herman and Hazel Palmer. After graduating Williamsport High School, Charles enlisted In the United States Navy. He served in the Navy both on Active Duty and in the Reserves with a total of 20 years of service, working on new radar and improved sonar projects that the Navy was perfecting. After leaving Active Duty, Charles enrolled at Rochester Institute of Technology and earned his Bachelor's Degree in Electrical Engineering. During the years he spent in the Naval Reserves, he was also employed by Siemens, in Lake Mary, as a Technical Writer. He spent 33 years with Siemens, retiring in 2001. His favorite hobbies were fishing, body surfing, the theme parks, working all kinds of puzzles, and traveling-especially abroad. He was a lifelong Methodist. At the time of his death, he was a member of Orange City United Methodist where he served on several committees over the years, and enjoyed working at the church's Third Saturday Community Connection and, for several years, helping with the Thanksgiving Feast. Music was his passion. He played violin in the Orange City Orchestra and the Deland Symphony Orchestra and sang in Church Choir, The Great Expectations Men's group, Stetson Choral Union, and The Silver Saints Singers as well as several years in the West Volusia Chorus. Charles was preceded in death by two brothers, Herman (Tom) Palmer, and Robert (Bob) Palmer, two sisters, Ruth Lohman and Helen Jean Fetzer, two stepdaughters, Megan Eileen Collins and Chief Master Sergeant Patricia L Moore, USAF. He was also preceded in death by his beloved first wife Phyllis Marie Schultz Palmer. He is survived by 3 sons, Ricky Duane (Joyce), Deltona, Randolph Dwight(Sabrina), Lexington SC, and Robert David (Kerry), Maitland FL, and one daughter, Robyn Palmer Harms, Lexington SC, 2 stepsons, Paul Michael Bly, Castle Pines CO and Scott Wellman Bly, Cape Coral FL, one step daughter, Robyn Lynn Jordan of Mansfield OH, nine grandchildren, two great grandchildren, nine step grandchildren and six step great grandchildren, along with several nieces and nephews and his four legged, self appointed guardian, Tucker. In 2000, he met his second wife, Susan Kay, on an Internet Dating site called Adam Meet Eve. It wasn't long until love blossomed and they married on December 23, 2000 at Deltona First United Methodist Church. As part of the wedding ceremony, they sang a duet of John Lennon's song, "Grow Old Along With Me, The Best Is Yet To Be," and so it was as they were blessed to have a wonderful 18 years together. Susan survives. Viewing will be from 5 to 8 P.M. on Friday, August 16 at Deltona Memorial Funeral Home with the service at 4:00 P. M. on Saturday, August 17, 2019 at Orange City United Methodist Church, Pastor Janet Chilcote Officiating. Internment at Deltona Memorial Gardens at the convenience of the family. Memorial remembrances may be made to OCUMC, 396 E University Ave., Orange City, FL 32763.
Published in Daytona Beach News-Journal from Aug. 15 to Aug. 16, 2019