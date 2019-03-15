|
Charles "David" Hood Jr.
03/15/2019
Charles "David" Hood Jr., Esquire passed, Friday, March 15, 2019. Former 7th Circuit Judge, Florida State Representative, Mayor and City Commissioner of Ormond Beach and noted local attorney Charles "David" Hood Jr., passed peacefully at his Ormond Beach home Friday with wife Lorraine at his bedside. Judge Hood was a brain cancer survivor of more than 12 years and is well known among friends and colleagues for his unyielding courage in battling the disease. Born in 1954 at Fort Polk, LA, Judge Hood was an avid musician who played eight instruments. As First Chair Clarinet and President of the Alexandria Senior High School Band (class of '72), he performed in competition at the Vienna Opera House in Austria where their concert band placed 2nd overall among 100 invited teams from America. His musical abilities won him full scholarship to the University of South Carolina where he played clarinet with the marching band on the field before his beloved Fighting Gamecocks. He later changed his major, continuing his studies at the USC Law Center with a minor in Finance and, graduated cum laude. After graduation, Judge Hood joined Cobb & Cole, P.A., in Daytona Beach, specializing in general litigation and appellate practice, where he later became a Managing Partner. In 1988, he formed Smith, Hood, Loucks, Stout, Bigman & Brock, P.A., specializing in commercial litigation, insurance defense, general litigation, business and employment law. He served as the firm's Managing partner from 2000 to 2014. Fueled by devotion to his community and a deep-seated drive to make a difference, Judge Hood simultaneously served at the helm of countless local charities and service organizations. He created the successful "Build Them by the Dozen" campaign for Halifax Habitat for Humanity; raised tens of thousands of dollars for charities like Easter Seals and the Florida Memorial Hospital Cancer Center; and, was one of the founders of the annual Christmas toys collection event "The Margarita Ball," which over the years has brought joy to thousands of local underprivileged children during the holidays. Judge Hood put his time, effort and money into hundreds of service projects, publicly and privately, over the past 30+ years. Judge Hood's concern for community also led him to run for Mayor of Ormond Beach; a role to which he brought his significant depth of financial and legal expertise for two terms (1994-1999.) While Mayor, he worked to balance the city's finances and, created several new initiatives including development of the Ormond Beach Sports Complex and inclusion of girls' sports activities at the center. In 2012 the call to serve his greater community of Floridians drew Judge Hood to vie for and win a seat in the State House of Representatives. A champion of issues including prison reform, legalization of medical marijuana and, children's advocacy, Judge Hood soon became known as a collaborative colleague, trusted by both sides of the aisle. In 2014 he was appointed by then Governor Rick Scott to a seat on the 7th Circuit Court. That appointment received unanimous support on the House floor. He served on the bench until 2016, working primarily in Family, Juvenile and Drug Courts, and where he initiated efforts to form a rehabilitative mentoring program for drug offenders. Judge Hood joins his son Clay in heaven and is survived by his wife Lorraine "Lorry" Hood, Ormond Beach; children Charles (Emmie Harven,) Columbia, S.C., and Lauren, Austin, TX, and their mother Carolyn; step children Louis (Mikayla) Garafolo Jr., Ormond Beach and Lauren (Cody) Womack, Gainesville, FL; grandchildren Rex Louis Garafolo and Emersyn Lorraine Womack; parents, Vera and Charles Hood Sr., Ormond Beach; brothers John and Thomas Hood, Birmingham, AL; sisters Fran Wofford, Port Orange and Julia Jones, Ormond Beach; brother-in-law Louis Garafolo, Ormond Beach and sister-in-law Cindy (Ted) Rosa, New Smyrna Beach; numerous nieces, nephews, aunts, uncles and cousins; as well as, countless friends, colleagues and grateful citizens. The family would like to extend special gratitude to the loving caregivers who aided them during Judge Hood's illness: Louis Garafolo Sr., Zachery Simmons, Flavio Uribe, Sandra Uribe, Catina Thomas and Anika Robinson. As well, to recognize the exemplary and innovative care of the doctors and nurses at Duke University Medical Center, Durham, N.C. A Celebration of Life Memorial is planned for Tuesday, March 26th at Tomoka Christian Church on Hand Avenue, Ormond Beach. The family will greet guests beginning at 2 pm, with services to follow beginning at 3 pm. After, guests are invited to a reception in the church cafe. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorial contributions to The Preston Robert Tisch Brain Tumor Center at Duke. Checks should be made payable to Tisch Brain Tumor Center and sent to The Preston Robert Tisch Brain Tumor Center, DUMC Box 3624, Durham, NC 27710; or, can be made online at: ttps://www.gifts.duke.edu/dukehealth/?designation=3912597. Arrangements are under the care of Lohman Funeral Home Ormond Beach. Condolences for the family may be shared at www.lohmanfuneralhomes.com.
Published in Daytona Beach News-Journal from Mar. 15 to Mar. 17, 2019