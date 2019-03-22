Home

Lohman Funeral Homes - Ormond Beach
733 W. Granada Blvd.
Ormond Beach, FL 32174
386-673-1100
Visitation
Tuesday, Mar. 26, 2019
2:00 PM - 3:00 PM
Tomoka Christian Church
Hand Avenue
Ormond Beach, FL
Celebration of Life
Tuesday, Mar. 26, 2019
3:00 PM
Tomoka Christian Church
Hand Avenue
Ormond Beach, FL
Charles "David" Hood Esquire Jr.

Charles "David" Hood Esquire Jr. Obituary
Charles "David" Hood, Jr., Esquire
03/15/2019
Charles "David" Hood Jr., Esquire passed, Friday, March 15, 2019. Former 7th Circuit Judge, Florida State Representative, Mayor and City Commissioner of Ormond Beach and noted local attorney Charles "David" Hood Jr., passed peacefully at his Ormond Beach home Friday with wife Lorraine at his bedside. A Celebration of Life Memorial is planned for Tuesday, March 26th at Tomoka Christian Church on Hand Avenue, Ormond Beach. The family will greet guests beginning at 2 pm, with services to follow beginning at 3 pm. After, guests are invited to a reception in the church cafe. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorial contributions to The Preston Robert Tisch Brain Tumor Center at Duke. Checks should be made payable to Tisch Brain Tumor Center and sent to The Preston Robert Tisch Brain Tumor Center, DUMC Box 3624, Durham, NC 27710; or, can be made online at: https://www.gifts.duke.edu/dukehealth/?designation=3912597. Arrangements are under the care of Lohman Funeral Home Ormond Beach. Condolences for the family may be shared at www.lohmanfuneralhomes.com.

Published in Daytona Beach News-Journal from Mar. 22 to Mar. 24, 2019
