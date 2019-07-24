Home

Lankford Funeral Homes & Crematory
220 E. New York Ave.
Deland, FL 32724
(386) 734-2244
Charles L. Applegate


1940 - 2019
Charles L. Applegate Obituary
Charles L. Applegate
April 22, 1940 - July 23, 2019
Charles L. Applegate, 79 of DeLand, FL, went to be with his beloved Marilyne on Tuesday, July 23, 2019. He leaves behind to cherish his memory: five sons, one daughter, a first wife, one brother, 2 sisters and several grand and great grandchildren. Viewing will be held on Friday, July 26 at Lankford Funeral Home, DeLand from 6:00pm-8:00pm. Services will be Saturday at 11:00am at the Open Door Christian Church of DeLand with viewing from 10:00am until service time at the church. Please visit www.lankfordfuneralhome.com to read the full obit and leave condolences.

Published in Daytona Beach News-Journal from July 24 to July 25, 2019
