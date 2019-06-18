Home

Settle-Wilder Funeral Home and Cremation Service - New Smyrna Beach
406 S. Orange Street
New Smyrna Beach, FL 32168
386-428-5757
Charles "Charlie" Mathis

Charles "Charlie" Mathis
Charles "Charlie" Mathis
September 3, 1928 - June 15, 2019
Charles "Charlie" Mathis, age 90, of Oak Hill, died Saturday, June 15, 2019 in Winter Garden. Born in Oasis, Georgia, to Cary Amos and Millie Ritchie Mathis, Charlie came to the area in 1946 from Blue Ridge, Georgia.
He was an automobile mechanic, before becoming a live shrimp delivery truck driver, and enjoyed shrimping and gardening. Charlie loved spending time with his grandchildren and was well respected by everyone who knew him. He was a devoted husband, father, grandfather and great grandfather. Charlie will be truly missed by all who loved him.
Survivors include his wife of 61 years, Estelle; 3 sons, Herbert Mathis of Goose Creek, South Carolina; Joseph (Wendy) Mathis of Boscawen, New Hampshire and Johnny (Mary) Mathis of Oak Hill; 2 daughters, Patricia (Ronald) Walker of Oak Hill and Mary (Larry) Roach of Winter Garden; 11 grandchildren; many great grandchildren; 2 brothers, Jack and Junior (Marie) Mathis; 1 sister, Norma Lea Queen. Also survived by many nieces, nephews and cousins. Charlie was preceded in death by his parents, 5 brothers and 2 sisters.
Funeral service will be 11:00 a.m. Saturday, June 22nd at Settle-Wilder Chapel with Larry Roach, officiating. Burial will follow at Oak Hill Cemetery. Friends will be received from 10:00 a.m. to the time of the service on Saturday.
Condolences may be made online at www.settlewilderfuneralhome.com.
Published in Daytona Beach News-Journal from June 18 to June 19, 2019
