Charles Morgan Moreland

Charles Morgan Moreland Obituary
Charles Morgan Moreland
November 19, 2019
Charles Morgan Moreland, 89, died peacefully at home surrounded by family on November 19, 2019. Charles was born in DeLand, FL to Charles and Vivian Moreland. He graduated from DeLand High in 1948 and attended the University of Florida for one year before joining the Air Force for 20 years of service. He worked for DeLand D.O.T. and retired with 20 years. Charles is preceded in death by his wife of 50 years, Joyce Moreland and two sons, Micheal Moreland and Eddie Moreland and one grandson, Dalton Hines. He is survived by six children: Douglas Moreland, Donna Lyles (Jim), Gina Moreland, Chuck Moreland, Bob Moreland (Tina), Angela Moreland; 7 grandchildren; 20 great grandchildren; 4 great, great grandchildren and many nieces and nephews. The Celebration of Life Service will be at First Presbyterian Church on Tuesday, November 26 at 3:00 pm. Baldwin Brothers is in charge.

Published in Daytona Beach News-Journal from Nov. 23 to Nov. 24, 2019
