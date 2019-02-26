|
|
Charles R. Tindell
May 23, 1933 - February 25, 2019
Charles R. Tindell, 85, of Port Orange FL passed away early the morning of Monday, February 25, 2019 at home surrounded by his family. Born in St. Augustine, FL to Maynard and Margaret Tindell, Charles relocated to this area in 1961 and was a Lawyer in Volusia County for over 50 years, AV Preeminent Rated by his peers - a testament to his professional excellence, legal ability, and high ethical standards. He also served his country honorably during the Korean War. Charles is survived by his wife, Debbie Tindell, children: Charles (Della) Tindell Jr., Catherine Lee Anderson, and Robert Tindell; stepson, David Rodgers; step-daughters Lauren (Michael) Ralbovsky and Kelly McDonald; cousin, Wayne Tindell; 10 grandchildren and soon to be 9 great-grandchildren, along with a host of other friends and family members. In his time away from the office, Charles enjoyed horseback riding, reading, living the Florida Ranch lifestyle – but most importantly, his time with his family. A Celebration of Charles' Life will be held at a later date. To share condolences and memories with the family, please visit: www.shannonmaloneyfuneralhome.com. Services entrusted to Shannon Maloney Funeral Home, (386) 760-9660.
Published in Daytona Beach News-Journal from Feb. 26 to Feb. 27, 2019