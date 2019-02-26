Home

POWERED BY

Services
Shannon Maloney Funeral Home - Port Orange
4084 Halifax Drive
Port Orange, FL 32127
(386) 760-9660
Resources
More Obituaries for Charles Tindell
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Charles R. Tindell


1933 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Charles R. Tindell Obituary
Charles R. Tindell
May 23, 1933 - February 25, 2019
Charles R. Tindell, 85, of Port Orange FL passed away early the morning of Monday, February 25, 2019 at home surrounded by his family. Born in St. Augustine, FL to Maynard and Margaret Tindell, Charles relocated to this area in 1961 and was a Lawyer in Volusia County for over 50 years, AV Preeminent Rated by his peers - a testament to his professional excellence, legal ability, and high ethical standards. He also served his country honorably during the Korean War. Charles is survived by his wife, Debbie Tindell, children: Charles (Della) Tindell Jr., Catherine Lee Anderson, and Robert Tindell; stepson, David Rodgers; step-daughters Lauren (Michael) Ralbovsky and Kelly McDonald; cousin, Wayne Tindell; 10 grandchildren and soon to be 9 great-grandchildren, along with a host of other friends and family members. In his time away from the office, Charles enjoyed horseback riding, reading, living the Florida Ranch lifestyle – but most importantly, his time with his family. A Celebration of Charles' Life will be held at a later date. To share condolences and memories with the family, please visit: www.shannonmaloneyfuneralhome.com. Services entrusted to Shannon Maloney Funeral Home, (386) 760-9660.

logo


logo

Published in Daytona Beach News-Journal from Feb. 26 to Feb. 27, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now