Charles Ray Wilson
04/13/1929 - 12/01/2019
Charles Ray Wilson, age 93, of New Smyrna Beach, died Sunday, December 1, 2019 at Emory L. Bennett Veterans Nursing Home. Born In Fitzgerald, Georgia; Charles moved to this area in 1960 from Sanford. A member of Glencoe Baptist Church in New Smyrna Beach, Charles was a member of the Masonic Lodge #149 F&AM; the oldest member of the Angler's Yacht Club, an avid golfer and a Sr. Champion for many years at the New Smyrna Golf Course. Survivors include a son, Ray Wilson, and his wife, Martha Carden, of Oak Hill; a daughter, Carol Livesy, and her husband, Marvin, of Asheville, North Carolina; 4 grandchildren, Jake and Josie Wilson, and Robert Livesay, and his wife, April, and John Livesay, and his wife Larisa; and 5 great grandchildren, Ava Wilson, Logan, Emma, Tristan and Tanner Livesay.
Funeral service will be 11:00 a.m., Wednesday, December 4, at Sea Pines Memorial Gardens, Edgewater. Donations may be made in Charles Wilson's name to : Emory L. Bennett Veterans Nursing Home Activities Department, 1920 Mason Avenue, Daytona Beach, FL 32117. Condolences may be made online at www.settlewilderfuneralhome.com.
Published in Daytona Beach News-Journal from Dec. 2 to Dec. 3, 2019