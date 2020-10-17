Charles Robert Luther, Sr.

Aug. 12, 1932 - Sep. 20, 2020

Charles Robert Luther, Sr, 88, fell asleep in death on September 20, 2020. He was born in Daytona Beach, Florida on August 12,1932. His parents were former Volusia County Attorney Charles W. Luther and Roberta Bunch Luther. He was a member of the Seabreeze High School Class of 1950. Charles worked at Daytona Bolt and Nut for over 30 years. He was an accomplished handball player and enjoyed all sorts of sports. He also enjoyed board games, card games, music and tracking weather patterns and hurricanes. He especially enjoyed talking to people about our creator, Jehovah God. Charles was preceded in death by his wife of 60 years, Sharon Luther. He is survived by three sons, Charles Luther, Jr (Anna), Michael Luther (Irela), Daniel Luther (Joann); one daughter Debra Edwards (Kevin); five grandsons; two granddaughters and seven great-grandchildren. He was a member of the Ormond Beach South congregation of Jehovah's Witnesses. A Zoom memorial service will be held on October 24, 2020 at 2:00 pm. Please contact the family if you would like to attend. Charles was devoted to Jehovah God, his family and his friends. He will be dearly missed.



