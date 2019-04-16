Home

July 4, 1931 - April 12, 2019
On Friday April 12, 2019, Charles Joseph Schroeder Jr., of Germantown, NY, loving husband to Dorothy Mae Nielsen for 67 yrs and father to four daughters Debra, Cynthia, Susan, and Rachel, went to be with his Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ, at the age of 87. "Choppie" was born on July 4, 1931 in Hudson, NY to Charles and Helen (Waldorf) Schroeder. After graduating Chatham HS he explored many pursuits such as locksmithing, the Railroad, and the Army National Guard culminating with a career of 35 years at IBM, from which he retired in 1988. Choppie enjoyed Civil War History, Old Westerns, studying Scripture, and telling riddles, jokes and legends. He felt one of his greatest responsibilities was to ensure his daughters could shoot a bow & arrow, a gun, and drive a stick shift. He is preceded in death by his father Charles, his mother Helen, and his brother Lawrence, and is survived by his wife, 4 daughters, 12 grandchildren and 7 great grandchildren.
Published in Daytona Beach News-Journal from Apr. 16 to Apr. 18, 2019
