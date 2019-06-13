Home

R J GAINOUS FUNERAL HOME, Inc. - Daytona Beach
804 Dr. Mary McLeod Bethune Blvd.
Daytona Beach, FL 32114
386-253-7686
Calling hours
Friday, Jun. 14, 2019
5:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Calling hours
Saturday, Jun. 15, 2019
8:30 AM - 10:00 AM
Funeral service
Saturday, Jun. 15, 2019
10:00 AM
Charles Smith
12/08/1940 - 06/05/2019
Funeral Services for Mr. Charles Smith, 78, Daytona Beach, Florida, who passed on June 5, 2019, will be 10 AM, Saturday, June 15, 2019 at RJ Gainous Funeral Home. Interment will follow in Sunset Park Cemetery. Calling hours will be from 5-8 PM, today (Fri, June 14) at RJ Gainous Funeral Home and from 8:30 AM until service time at the funeral home on Saturday. Mr. Smith was born on December 8, 1940 in Monroe, Louisiana to the late Joe Watson and Benny Mae Smith-Watson. He retired as janitor at Bethune-Cookman University. He enjoyed gardening. Other family included his brother: Otis Watson; sister: Manny Lee Watson, and maternal grandfather: John Smith. He leaves to cherish his memory, his devoted friend: Isaac Hawkins; and counselor: Beverly Williams. Share condolences at www.rjgainousfuneralhome.com.

Published in Daytona Beach News-Journal from June 13 to June 14, 2019
Download Now