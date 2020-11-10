Charles Snyder
Charles B. Snyder, Jr., age 75, of Edgewater, died Saturday, November 7, 2020 at his residence. Born in DeLand to Charlie Barnhart and Genevieve Growden Snyder, Charles was a lifelong resident of the area. A United States Army Vietnam Veteran, Charlie worked at the City of New Smyrna Beach for over 30 years. He was a lifelong member of United Church of Christ; and a member of the VFW Post 4250. Charlie enjoyed yard sales, auctions, and flea markets where he would sell and collect all his 'fine merchandise." He spent his Saturday evenings at the New Smyrna Speedway with his family, neighborhood kids but especially enjoyed going with his only nephew Little Tommy! He was an avid NASCAR fan and rooted for the Pittsburgh Steelers. He enjoyed go-carting and fishing with the kids. Charlie enjoyed traveling to Pennsylvania and liked spending time with his family there and the Amish Community. He was a volunteer and mentor for the Volusia County Schools. Charlie was a devoted husband, father, brother, grandfather, and great grandfather. He will be missed by all that knew and loved him. Survivors include his wife of 39 years, Eva; son, Anthony Charles Snyder, of Edgewater; daughter, Theresa (Pat) Cameron, of Oak Hill; grandson, Buck (Megan) Cameron, of Edgewater; granddaughter, Caitlyn Cameron (fiancé, John Caroleo), of Edgewater; 2 great grandsons, Tucker Cook and Brantley Cameron; 2 great granddaughters, Brynlee Caroleo and Mia Cameron; sister, Stella (Tom) Hall, of New Smyrna Beach; nephew, Tommy Hall and nieces, Debbie Holmes and Karen Robinson. Charles was preceded in death by his parents. Funeral service will be 11:00 a.m. Saturday, November 14, 2020 at Sea Pines Memorial Gardens, with Les Williams, officiating. Burial will immediately follow. Friends will be received on Friday, November 13, 2020 from 5:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. at Settle-Wilder Funeral Home. Online condolences may be made at www.settlewilderfuneralhome.com
