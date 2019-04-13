Home

Charles Thomas Phillips Sr.


1928 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Charles Thomas Phillips, SR.
11/06/1928 - 04/12/2019
Charles Thomas Phillips, SR. (90) of Daytona Beach, died April 12, 2019. He was the son of Douglas M. and Mayme T. Phillips. Charles was born in Orlando, Florida on November 6, 1928 and moved with his family to Daytona Beach in 1939. He was a member of St. Mary's Episcopal Church, in Daytona Beach. At the age of 13 years, he served as an Acolyte for Father Palmer for three years. He was a 1947 Seabreeze High School Graduate, who participated in the School Band, Marching Band and played Varsity Football during his Junior and Senior Years. He was a Daytona Beach Tower Lifeguard for two years. On September 2, 1947, the City of Daytona Beach awarded Charles "The Life Saving Certificate of Merit", for the outstanding rescue of six persons. Charles and Olive Ann Robertson, His "Paddy", were married June 3, 1951. Their three children are: Charles T. Phillips, Jr., David M. Phillips and Carol Losey. Charles received a Bachelor of Architecture Degree from the University of Florida, College of Architecture in 1952. Charles honorably served two years, active duty in the Air Force during the Korean War, then eight years in the Air Force Reserve. As a Registered Architect, Charles was engaged in preparing drawings and specifications for a broad range of construction projects in Central Florida, for more than 35 years, including planning and project administration for the Volusia County School Board, retiring in 1988. Charles' interests included: Scuba Diving, Sky Diving, piloting his "Sea Bird" off shore boat and his Beech-Craft "Bonanza" high performance airplane. Survivors include: Charles Jr., David M. Phillips of Mims and daughter Carol Losey of Ormond Beach. Family will receive Friends, Wednesday April 17, 2019 at 10 AM until Service time at 11 AM at Haigh-Black Funeral Home, 167 Vining Court, Ormond Beach. Interment will
follow at Greenwood Cemetery, 320 White St., Daytona Beach.

Published in Daytona Beach News-Journal from Apr. 13 to Apr. 14, 2019
