Charles W. Seaborn
October 6, 1935 - March 14, 2019
Charles W. Seaborn (Bill), 83, passed away peacefully at home in Ormond Beach, FL, on March 14, 2019. He was born in Dothan, AL to the late L.G. and Margaret Seaborn. Bill graduated from Miami Edison High School and the University of Florida (Sigma Nu). He was a 1st Lieutenant in the U.S. Army before a long career in banking and real estate sales and development. Bill generously served his community throughout his career through membership and support of numerous service organizations. He loved spending time with his family and friends, traveling, golfing, watching his Florida Gators, and enjoying the summers at the family farm in Barnardsville, NC. He is survived by his beloved wife of 60 years, Margaret, son Bill Jr. (Cheryl), daughters Lynn Schroeder (Bill) and Beth Linge (Joey), grandchildren Loren, Brittany, Kyndal, Kyle, and great granddaughter Leighton. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations to Halifax Health Hospice are appreciated. A Celebration of Life will be held at a future date.
Published in Daytona Beach News-Journal from Mar. 27 to Mar. 28, 2019