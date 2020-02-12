|
|
Charles Walter Reynolds
08/23/1947 - 02/05/2020
Charles was born before we can remember and passed away on a day we'll never forget. He embodied the man, the myth, and the legend. He was the man that married Theresa Marie Sorice on July 19, 1974. He was the myth that brought two wonderful sons, Christopher and Matthew into this world. And above all, he was a legend to all who knew him.
Chuck was born in New Haven, Connecticut in 1947, but spent most of his life in Miami, Florida. He attended Miami Edison Senior High School, graduating in 1966. He received his undergraduate and master's degree from Florida International University, and in 1968 he joined the City of Miami Police Department as a road patrolman. He was assigned to Detective in Burglary and worked undercover fencing, where luck and fate brought him to meet his beautiful wife during an undercover sting operation in 1972. In 1975 he was promoted to Sargent in Homicide serving from 1975 to 1978. From 1978 to 1980 he worked in Special Investigations, and then in Internal Affairs from 1980 to 1986. He was promoted to the rank of Lieutenant in 1983, and from 1986 to 1989 he was dispatched to the United States Attorney's office to work on the infamous Miami River Cops case. In 1989 he returned to the City as the Robbery Commander, and in 1991 he was sent to the FBI National Academy. Upon his return to the City he was promoted to Major in charge of Special Investigations, Narcotics, Organized Crime, Money Laundering, and the Bomb Squad. He retired from the City in 1993 and spent one year working with the City of Key Biscayne setting up a fledgling department as Deputy Chief. In 1994 Chuck was appointed Chief Investigator to the Dade County State Attorney's office. Shortly after September 11, 2001, Chuck organized a contingent of 40 law enforcement officers to head to New York City to assist with the devastation, an experience he later described as "heartbreaking." He retired in 2005 and moved to New Smyrna Beach to spend more time with his family.
In 2007 Chuck was diagnosed with Polycystic Kidney Disease, requiring a kidney transplant. His donor was his devoted wife Teri, and the operation saved his life, making it possible for him to spend many more years with his loving family.
Chuck spent his retirement organizing reunion events for the City of Miami Police Alumni Association and traveling the world with his wife. Chuck and Teri visited the pyramids of Egypt, walked the Great Wall of China, ascended the Eiffel Tower, cruised the Amazon river, toured the game reserves of Africa and the outback of Australia, and most recently observed polar bears in Canada's wilderness. They traversed the country he loved in his RV, living each day to the fullest.
Chuck is survived by his wife, Teri; his son, Chris and fiancé Lindsay; his youngest son Matt and wife Michelle, and his two special angels, Taylor and Madison. Grandpa Chuck adored his granddaughters.
A celebration of Chuck's life will be held at "The Barn" in New Smyrna Beach on February 29, 2020 (click here for details: http://evite.me/S49ynb4). In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to the or to the City of Miami Police Department MPD Veterans Association Scholarship Fund in Chuck's name.
: https://team.kidney.org/campaign/Charles-W--Reynolds--Jr-
MPD Veterans Association Scholarship Fund: email Teri at [email protected]
Published in Daytona Beach News-Journal from Feb. 12 to Feb. 13, 2020