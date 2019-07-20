|
Charles Wenton Clark
09/25/1928 - 07/18/2019
Charles Wenton Clark, age 89, of Edgewater, died Thursday, July 18, 2019 at Orlando Health Regional Medical Center. Born in Sedalia, Kentucky to Hubert Wenton and Helen Marie Garrett Clark, Charles first invested in this area in 1969 and subsequently moved here in 1986 from New Orleans. A retail merchandise manager, Charles attended Bella Vista Baptist Church. He enjoyed golfing, following the stock market, football, basketball and baseball. Charles was a devoted husband for 52 years, as well as a devoted father, grandfather, great grandfather, and brother.Survivors include his 4 sons, David (Jill) Clark of Sedalia, Kentucky; Dennis (Candice) Clark of Sedalia, Kentucky; Greg (Meaghan) Clark of Tallahassee; Bradley (Patricia) Clark of Kenner, Louisiana; daughter, Ellen Clark Carlson of Winter Springs; 10 grandchildren, Amanda, Jessica, Caleb, Jed, Sarah, David, Elizabeth, Jack, Rebecca and Addison; 6 great grandchildren; sister, Kay Clark, of Sedalia, Kentucky. Also survived by 3 nieces. Charles was preceded in death by his parents, wife of 52 years, Elizabeth, and brother, Billy Don Clark. Funeral service will be 2:00 p.m. on Tuesday, July 23rd at Settle-Wilder Funeral Home with the Pastor John Marsh, Bella Vista Baptist Church, officiating. Entombment will follow at Sea Pines Memorial Gardens, Edgewater. Friends will be received on Tuesday from Noon to 2:00 p.m. at the funeral home. Condolences may be made online at www.settlewilderfuneralhome.com.
Published in Daytona Beach News-Journal from July 20 to July 21, 2019