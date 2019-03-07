|
Charles William Barcelo
06/27/1931 - 03/06/2019
Charles William "Charley" Barcelo, 87, Port Orange, passed away Wednesday, March 6, 2019. Charley was born in South Weymouth, MA to Ronald T. and Una Hunnewell Barcelo. He graduated from Weymouth High School and went on to study engineering at Northeastern University in Boston. While at Weymouth High School, he met the love of his life, Audrey Brown and they married September 8, 1951. After spending two years at Northeastern, Charley decided to follow his passion and started a homebuilding business and in 1957 brought those building skills to the Daytona Beach area with his wife and family of three young children. His fourth child was born in Daytona Beach. Again, he was building homes, many of which were in the Ormond Beach area. In the early 1970's, Charley and fellow home builder George Antonich joined forces and created Red Carpet Development Corporation. In 1975 they were invited by ITT to build homes in Palm Coast and in 1988 after building more than 950 homes, Charley and George retired from the home building business. During his busy working years, Charley was also active as President of the Jr. High PTA when the children were in attendance and served twice as President of the Homebuilders Association as well as his Unitarian Universalist Church. He was among a group of six founders of Community Unitarian Universalist Church in New Smyrna Beach. Charley always championed Social Justice Causes. Leading up to and well into their retirement, Charley and Audrey spent many years of traveling to Europewith each of their children as well as visiting all of the lower 48 states in their motor home. In addition to his wife of 67 years, he is survived by four children, Debra Cravotta of Ormond Beach, Mark (Dorothea) Barcelo of Tampa, Scott (Nancy) Barcelo of Watertown, MA and Sherry (Paul) McCluskey of Port Orange; seven grandchildren, Natalie, Christopher and Carly Cravotta, Aubrey Barcelo, Sam and Emmy Barcelo and Molly McCluskey and two great grandchildren, Ava and Levi Tolbert. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by two brothers, Ronald and Paul Barcelo. A Celebration of Charley's Life will be 2 PM Saturday, March 16, 2019 at Community Unitarian Universalist Church, 403 West Street, New Smyrna Beach with Rev. Mark Spivey officiating. Memorial donations may be made to Halifax Urban Ministries, 340 North Street, Daytona Beach, FL 32114 and/or Community Unitarian Universalist Church, 403 West Street, New Smyrna Beach, FL 32168.
Published in Daytona Beach News-Journal from Mar. 7 to Mar. 10, 2019