Charles William Bauermeister III
11/26/1938 - 03/04/2019
Charles William Bauermeister III (Charlie) died peacefully at his home in Las Cruces, NM on March 4, 2019. He was 80 years old. Born in Terre Haute, IN on November 26, 1938, Charlie's family moved to Daytona Beach, Florida when he was ten. Following his graduation from Castle Heights Military Academy in Tennessee, Charlie served in the Marine Corps. After receiving an honorable discharge, he earned a BS from Florida State University and a MA from the University of the Pacific. He spent 30 years as a probation and parole officer in both Stockton, CA, and in St. Johns, Flagler, and Volusia counties where he became one of the first probation specialists in Florida. He also taught at three colleges and was recognized for exemplary service as an adjunct instructor. Charlie loved spending time outdoors. In his earlier years, he was an avid backpacker and spent his retirement exploring state and national parks in an RV, ultimately making his home in Las Cruces, NM. In addition, he enjoyed sailing and flying airplanes. Charlie was predeceased by his sister, Grace Morris, and his first wife, Ann Sourwine Bauermeister, the mother of his surviving daughters Emily Bauermeister Abbott and Sara Bauermeister-Mazzuca. He also leaves behind two grandchildren, Adrian Charles and Audrey Grace Mazzuca, and his second wife Jurdis Bauermeister.
Published in Daytona Beach News-Journal from Mar. 19 to Mar. 20, 2019