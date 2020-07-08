Charlie Craig
January 18, 1948 - July 2, 2020
Charlie Craig, 72, died July 2, 2020, of complications from pneumonia. He passed away peacefully, surrounded by family, at AdventHealth hospital in Daytona Beach. Charlie was born January 18, 1948, in Miami, Florida to Dr. Charles L. and Dorothy B. Craig. He attended Coral Gables High School, where his athletic career led to a lifelong love of basketball. He later received a B.A. in Economics (1970) and a M.A. in Counseling (1972) from Stetson University in DeLand, Florida. His college activities included Pi Kappa Phi Fraternity, the Pershing Rifles, and Scabbard and Blade military honor society. At Stetson, Charlie also met his wife, Betsy, beginning a journey together that lasted over 50 years. He was commissioned as an officer in the US Army in 1970, and served in both the Army and the National Guard for 28 years, retiring at the rank of Lieutenant Colonel. He had a life-long interest in teaching and helping others. Charlie worked as an instructor, counselor, and administrator for Seminole Community College from 1972 to 1986, then served full-time on active military duty until his retirement in 1998. He joined Volusia County government in 1998, retiring as Director of Emergency Management in 2013. In his spare time, Charlie enjoyed gardening, woodworking, fishing, contract bridge, playing the piano, and spending time with his family. He was an active member of First Presbyterian Church, Deland, and served as a Deacon, a Session member, and on the Personnel and Strategic Planning Committees, the latter of which he chaired. He liked to give his time to building houses with Habitat for Humanity and to supporting Stetson University basketball. Charlie is survived by his wife; his brother, Ken (Stella) Craig of Palmetto Bay, FL; his brother-in-law Michael Hester of Orlando, FL; his son Brantley (Sarah) Craig, and grandsons Leo and Eliot Craig, of Dover, DE, and nephew Shawn Craig. Charlie is remembered as a well-organized, hardworking colleague, an affectionate husband and father, an adoring grandfather, and a respected member of his church and community. Charlie will be interred in a small family ceremony. A full celebration-of-life service will be held at a future date. Memorial gifts may be made to Stetson University, 421 N. Woodland Blvd., Unit 8386, DeLand, FL 32723. Please indicate they are designated for the Charlie Craig Memorial Scholarship Fund. Memorial donations may also be made to First Presbyterian Church, DeLand. Online condolences can be offered at lankfordfuneralhome.com