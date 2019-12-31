Home

R J GAINOUS FUNERAL HOME, Inc. - Daytona Beach
804 Dr. Mary McLeod Bethune Blvd.
Daytona Beach, FL 32114
386-253-7686
Charlie Ross


1946 - 2019
Charlie Ross Obituary
Charlie Ross
Nov. 2, 1946 - Dec. 30, 2019
Funeral Services for Mr. Charlie Ross, 73, who passed on December 30, 2019, will be 2 PM, Friday, January 3, 2020 at RJ Gainous Funeral Home, with Rev. Victor Gooden, Pastor, New Life Church Ministries, officiating. Interment will follow in Greenwood Cemetery. Calling hours will be from 5-8 PM, today (Thurs, Jan 2) at RJ Gainous Funeral Home and from 1 PM until service time in the chapel on Friday. Mr. Ross was born on November 2, 1946 in Camilla, GA to the late Eugene and Myrtle (Gaines) Ross. After his family moved to Daytona Bch in the summer of 1960, Charlie attended Campbell Senior High School. He worked for Shepard's Restaurant, owned by his aunt and uncle, Mae and Lee Shepard for many years and Daytona State College in Environmental Services. He loved watching sports, westerns, and spending quality time with family and friends. He was a quiet, gentle spirit that loved helping others. He was preceded in death by a brother Clifton "Peter" Ross. He will fondly be remembered by his loving daughters: Wendi N. Ross, Angel C. Ross, both of Daytona Bch; stepdaughter: Dr. Tammarynd Smith-Flynt (Jimmie), Daytona Bch; a sister: Dorothy Colbert, Daytona Bch; 2 brothers: James Davis (Tracy), Lady Lake, FL, Eugene Ross, Jr. ; 3 grandchildren; an uncle, 4 aunts, and many nieces, nephews, cousins and sorrowing friends.

Published in Daytona Beach News-Journal from Dec. 31, 2019 to Jan. 2, 2020
