|
|
Charlie Ross
Nov. 2, 1946 - Dec. 30, 2019
Funeral Services for Mr. Charlie Ross, 73, who passed on Monday. December 30, 2019, at Hospice Port Orange, will be 2PM today , January 3, 2020 at R.J. Gainous Funeral Home, with Rev. Victor Gooden, pastor, New Life Church Ministries, officiating. Interment will follow in Greenwood Cemetery. Calling hours will be from 1PM until service time in chapel on Friday. Mr. Ross was born November 2, 1946 in Camilla, Georgia to the late Eugene and Myrtle (Gaines) Ross. After his family moved to Daytona Beach, Fl in the summer of 1960, Charlie attended Campbell Senior High School. He worked for Shepard's Restaurant, owned by his aunt and uncle, Mae and Lee Shepard for many years and Daytona State College in Environmental Services. Charlie loved watching sports, westerns, and spending quality time with family and friends. He was a quiet, gentle spirit that loved helping others. Charlie will fondly be remembered by his loving daughters, Wendi N. Ross, Angel C. Ross, both of Daytona Beach,; Stepdaughter, Dr. Tammarynd Smith-Flynt (Jimmie), Daytona Beach, FL, Sister, Dorothy Colbert, Daytona Beach, FL, Three brothers, James Davis (Tracy), Lady Lake, FL, Eugene Ross, Jr. and Clifton (Peter) Ross who preceded him in death. Three grandchildren, one uncle, four aunts, and many nieces, nephews, cousins, and sorrowing friends.
Published in Daytona Beach News-Journal from Jan. 2 to Jan. 3, 2020