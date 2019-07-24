|
Charlie Schlegel
June 30, 2019
Charlie Schlegel, the legendary high school swim coach died at age 89 on June 30, 2019. He swam for Ohio State on a full athletic scholarship. Charlie was a hero in real life who inspired many to pursue excellence through hard work. He coached high school swimming for 25 years on Long Island having 15 undefeated seasons and twice being named National High School Swimming Coach of the Year. He was also an assistant for the German Olympic Swim team. Charlie retired to Ponce Inlet but could not stay retired from high school swimming. He ended his high school coaching with several successful years as Father Lopez head coach. Charlie was competitive all his life, holding several national Master's records after age 70. For many years he headed the swimming portion of the local Senior Games. He was one of a kind who loved swimming and loved and inspired his high school swimmers. Charlie is survived by Alma, his wife of 68 years and his son, Randy. He was predeceased by two sons, Chris and Bruce. In lieu of flowers the family requests donations to Halifax Health Hospice, 3800 Woodbriar Trail, Port Orange, 32129 or Halifax Humane Society, 2364 W. PGA Boulevard, Daytona Beach,32124. Dale Woodward, Daytona Beach is in charge.
