Charlotte (Johnson) Boyd
03/30/2019
Port Orange, FL - Funeral services for Mrs. Charlotte (Johnson) Boyd, who passed away peacefully at age 73 in Ormond Beach, will be held Saturday, April 13th, at 11:00 a.m. at Epiphany Catholic Church, 201 Lafayette St., Port Orange. Visitation will be held Friday, April 12th from 5:30-8:00 PM at the Cardwell, Baggett & Summers Funeral Home, 301 Big Tree Rd., South Daytona, 386 767 0120. Burial in Woodland Cemetery Port Orange will follow the service. Survivors include her three daughters, Michelle (Boyd) LaPlant (Mike), granddaughter Erin Donnelly, of Palm Coast, FL, Theresa (Boyd) Hatcher (Derrell), granddaughter Meagan and grandson Joshua, of Ormond Beach, FL, Lisa (Boyd) Del Manzano (Jorge,) granddaughter Jade, granddaughter Emily and grandson Tristan of Jacksonville, FL and one brother, Ted E. Johnson, Jr. (Buddy) of Port Orange, FL. Mrs. Boyd is preceded in death by her mother Gladys Josephine (Trahan) Johnson, father Theodore Johnson, Sr, brother Glenn Johnson, Crowley, LA, grandson Christian Del Manzano, Daytona Beach, her grandparents, Otis and Hattie (Lastinger) Johnson; Port Orange, FL and Martin and Birdie (Stutes) Trahan of Crowley. Mrs. Boyd was born in Crowley, LA on August 11, 1945. She has been a resident of Port Orange since 1945. On her father's side she is a descendent of Edward and Rose (Barber) McDonald & Miles and Matilda (Crawford) Lastinger, whose families were some of the first residents and pioneers of the Port Orange, FL area. On her mother's side, a descendant of Cesaire and Clementine (LeBlanc) Trahan and Nathan and Marie (Breaux) Stutes, whose families were some of the first residents and pioneers of the Crowley, LA area. Charlotte is a graduate of Mainland Senior High School, class of 1963 and worked at General Electric, and retired from Olds Hall-Good Samaritan in Daytona after 28 years as Asst. Administrator and head of HR. A few of her favorite things: crafting, gardening and carrying on family traditions like her grandchildren gathering for Christmas cookie making. In lieu of flowers the family requests you make a donation to healthwellfoundation.org (for cancer medication assistance) and kidney.org (for cancer research). Condolences may be shared with the family at www.cardwellfuneral.com.
Published in Daytona Beach News-Journal from Apr. 6 to Apr. 7, 2019