Charlotte Brust

July 2, 1924 - November 19, 2020

Charlotte T. Brust, age 96, of Daytona Beach, FL passed away peacefully on November 19, 2020 with her family by her side. She was born in Spring Lake Heights, New Jersey and has resided in Florida since 1960. She studied infant care at Fitkin Memorial Hospital in Neptune, New Jersey, which then became her profession. Before retirement she owned Granny's Corner, caring for infants of local families. Charlotte is survived by her children Robert T. Drake, James A. Drake, JoAnn Cardwell, Donna Turner, Marci Perini, and Lisa Bragg; 8 grandchildren; 16 great-grandchildren. She was a member of the Christian Women's and Red Hat clubs. She worshiped at All Saints Lutheran Church. There will be a celebration of her wonderful life with her family and close friends at a later date.



