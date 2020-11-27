1/1
Charlotte Brust
1924 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Charlotte's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Charlotte Brust
July 2, 1924 - November 19, 2020
Charlotte T. Brust, age 96, of Daytona Beach, FL passed away peacefully on November 19, 2020 with her family by her side. She was born in Spring Lake Heights, New Jersey and has resided in Florida since 1960. She studied infant care at Fitkin Memorial Hospital in Neptune, New Jersey, which then became her profession. Before retirement she owned Granny's Corner, caring for infants of local families. Charlotte is survived by her children Robert T. Drake, James A. Drake, JoAnn Cardwell, Donna Turner, Marci Perini, and Lisa Bragg; 8 grandchildren; 16 great-grandchildren. She was a member of the Christian Women's and Red Hat clubs. She worshiped at All Saints Lutheran Church. There will be a celebration of her wonderful life with her family and close friends at a later date.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Daytona Beach News-Journal from Nov. 27 to Nov. 29, 2020.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Daytona Beach News-Journal

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved