Home

POWERED BY

Services
Allen-Summerhill Funeral Home
126 East New York Ave
Deland, FL 32724
(386) 734-4663
Graveside service
Monday, May 4, 2020
11:00 AM
Ebenezer Lutheran Cemetery
Pierson, FL
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Charlotte Hansen
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Charlotte Linda Hansen


1940 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Charlotte Linda Hansen Obituary
Charlotte Linda Hansen
10/19/1940 - 4/30/2020
Charlotte Linda Hansen, 79 of Pierson passed away April 30, 2020 at Parkside Health and Rehab Center in DeLand. She was born in DeLand on October 19, 1940 and worked at General Electric. She was a member of Community Christian Assembly in Pierson and she enjoyed gardening, sewing and her animals. She was predeceased by her sons David and Randy. She is survived by her husband Clifford E. Hansen; daughters Joyce Bradley (John), Linda Buie (Shane), Darlene Hansen and Joyce Whitaker; son Gene Hansen; sisters Charlene Smith, Marguerite Barrett and Deborah Breckenridge; brother Kenneth Lucas; 11 grandchildren and 6 great-grandchildren. A graveside service will be held on Monday, May 4th at 11am at Ebenezer Lutheran Cemetery in Pierson. The family is asking for guest to arrive no earlier than 5 minutes prior to service time. Online condolences may be made at www.allensummerhill.com. Allen-Summerhill DeLand is in charge.

logo

Published in Daytona Beach News-Journal from Apr. 30 to May 1, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Charlotte's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -