Charlotte Linda Hansen
10/19/1940 - 4/30/2020
Charlotte Linda Hansen, 79 of Pierson passed away April 30, 2020 at Parkside Health and Rehab Center in DeLand. She was born in DeLand on October 19, 1940 and worked at General Electric. She was a member of Community Christian Assembly in Pierson and she enjoyed gardening, sewing and her animals. She was predeceased by her sons David and Randy. She is survived by her husband Clifford E. Hansen; daughters Joyce Bradley (John), Linda Buie (Shane), Darlene Hansen and Joyce Whitaker; son Gene Hansen; sisters Charlene Smith, Marguerite Barrett and Deborah Breckenridge; brother Kenneth Lucas; 11 grandchildren and 6 great-grandchildren. A graveside service will be held on Monday, May 4th at 11am at Ebenezer Lutheran Cemetery in Pierson. The family is asking for guest to arrive no earlier than 5 minutes prior to service time. Online condolences may be made at www.allensummerhill.com. Allen-Summerhill DeLand is in charge.
Published in Daytona Beach News-Journal from Apr. 30 to May 1, 2020