Cherie Clark
6-11-80 - 2-13-20
It is with great sadness that the family of Cherie Ann Clark announces her passing on Thursday February 13th 2020. Cherie was born in Bridgeport Connecticut on June 11th 1980 to Sheila Almageur and Chucho Torres and resided in Port Orange Florida. Cherie will forever be cherished by her adoring husband Stephen of 25 years and their beautiful children Colby and Cadence. Cherie's love and commitment to her husband and kids was like no other in this world. Cherie will also be forever missed and loved by her brother Nathan her sister Jolina, her nieces and nephews, and many family and friends. Cherie will always be remembered for her beautiful smile, her passion and unbelievable talent for decorating and her love for experiencing new places and things. Cherie was one of the strongest people God could have put on this earth. Her unwavering faith and perseverance carried her through till the very end. A Celebration of Life will take place on February 22nd 2020 at Delematar House in New Smyrna Beach from 4:00 p.m - 9:00 p.m. Please bring your favorite memories of our beautiful girl.
"May the road rise to meet you, may the wind be always at your back, may the sun shine warm upon your face and the rains fall soft upon your fields. And, until we meet again, may God hold you in the palm of His hand."
Published in Daytona Beach News-Journal from Feb. 21 to Feb. 22, 2020