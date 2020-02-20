Home

Cheryl Kay "Cheri" Dees


1958 - 2020
Cheryl Kay "Cheri" Dees Obituary
Cheryl Kay "Cheri" Dees
04/15/1958 - 02/14/2020
Cheryl Kay Dees, 61, a former real estate agent and mortgage loan officer, died peacefully on Valentine's Day at Halifax Health Hospice Care Center in Edgewater with family by her side. The Indiana native was born on Tax Day 1958 in Elkhart, and graduated from Northwood High School before moving to Daytona Beach. Cheri lived in South Daytona for more than 30 years with her five daughters before retiring to Quail Hollow in New Smyrna Beach where she bonded with the "Yak Pack," also known as her "Golden Girls" friends. She was a proud Democrat, avid Notre Dame football fan, and will be most remembered for her gift of gab, her love of cooking, and for her stubbornness. Cheri was predeceased by her parents, Althea & Larry Miller; her biological father, Albert Smith; and her boyfriend, John E. Beedle. She is survived by her five daughters, Allison Brown, Amber Green, Ashley Dees, Amy Dees and Alexis Dees; six grandchildren, Kobe, Hunter, Kaylin, Gunnar, Riley and Colton; her brother, Michael Miller; a niece, Katie Lange; and her beloved pets, dog Harley and cat Missy. Family and close friends will gather for a Celebration of Life Service at 3:30 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 22, in the Quail Hollow Clubhouse. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests donations be made in Cheri's memory to the or Halifax Humane Society.
Published in Daytona Beach News-Journal from Feb. 20 to Feb. 21, 2020
