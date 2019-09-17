|
Chester L. Stites
March 27, 1929 - September 15, 2019
Chester L. Stites, 90, of Port Orange, passed away Sunday, September 15, 2019. He was born on March 27, 1929 in Hammond, Indiana, the son of the late Ralph and Sarah (Lipp) Stites. Mr. Stites was a decorated US Army Veteran, worked at Lever Brothers in Whitning, Indiana and moved to Port Orange 25 years ago. He was the beloved husband of the late Audrey Stites and he is survived by his daughter, Nancy Ward of Joplin, MO. Services will be private.
Published in Daytona Beach News-Journal from Sept. 17 to Sept. 19, 2019