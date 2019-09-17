Home

POWERED BY

Services
Cardwell Baggett & Summers Funeral Home
301 Big Tree Rd
South Daytona, FL 32119
(386) 767-0120
Resources
More Obituaries for Chester Stites
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Chester L. Stites


1929 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Chester L. Stites Obituary
Chester L. Stites
March 27, 1929 - September 15, 2019
Chester L. Stites, 90, of Port Orange, passed away Sunday, September 15, 2019. He was born on March 27, 1929 in Hammond, Indiana, the son of the late Ralph and Sarah (Lipp) Stites. Mr. Stites was a decorated US Army Veteran, worked at Lever Brothers in Whitning, Indiana and moved to Port Orange 25 years ago. He was the beloved husband of the late Audrey Stites and he is survived by his daughter, Nancy Ward of Joplin, MO. Services will be private.

logo

Published in Daytona Beach News-Journal from Sept. 17 to Sept. 19, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Chester's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now