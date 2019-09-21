|
Christian Jordan (CJ) Simmons
Aug. 12, 1995 - Sep. 8, 2019
It is with great sorrow that we announce the death of Christian Jordan (CJ) Simmons. CJ was taken too soon from us in a tragic accident while hiking at Tokatee Hot Springs in Southern Oregon. CJ was 24 years old and a resident of Williams, OR. CJ was born August 12, 1995 in Ormond Beach, FL to James and Juliet Simmons he lived in Florida, New Mexico, California and Oregon and graduated high school from the Charter School of San Diego. CJ was a frequent visitor to Roatan, Honduras and an avid Scuba Diver earning his Scuba Instructor certification in 2016. CJ was a free spirit that was passionate about life. He loved attending and working music festivals. His friends described him as: "a light in every persons life that he touched", "Generous, compassionate and kind – pure love", "Most precious being, kind and so full of love, so giving to anyone who came his way" "An inspiration to everyone he met". CJ played the African drums. He was a skilled drummer and frequented local drum circles where ever he landed. CJ is survived by his father James Simmons (Jody) and mother Juliet Simmons, his maternal grandparents Jim Moses and Carolyn Moses, a sister Christina Simmons, brothers Jamison Simmons, Jacob Simmons and Jeremy Simmons and two step sisters Jordan and Jade Kirby. CJ is preceded in death by his paternal grandparents Dr. Frederic Simmons and Vera Simmons. A funeral mass will be held on Tuesday, September 24, 2019 at 1:00pm at St. Peters Catholic Church in Deland, Florida. Contributions are being accepted for the Christian Jordan Simmons Memorial Fund (via go fund me) with proceeds directed to the Azrael Maujean's recovery fund, CJ's girlfriend who was seriously injured during the accident of September 8th.
Published in Daytona Beach News-Journal from Sept. 21 to Sept. 22, 2019