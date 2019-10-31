|
Christian Mary Martin
Feb 8, 1936 - Oct. 26, 2019
Christian Mary Martin, born February 8, 1936, died October 26, 2019.
Christian was born in Chelmsford Essex in England on February 8, 1936. Her parents were the late Dr. James Burdon-Cooper and Phyllis Burdon-Cooper. Chris was a graduate of St. Leonard's Academy in St. Andrews, Scotland and received her State Registered Nursing Degree from the London Hospital School of Nursing. She married Dr. Peter Martin in 1963 and came to the United States with Peter in 1965. A loving wife and mother, she is survived by her husband, Peter, and her children, Max Edward Martin and Tessa Rose Goettsch. She is also survived by her son-in-law, Scot Goettsch, and her daughter-in-law, Anne Martin. She will be missed as well by her grandchildren, Harrison and Grace Goettsch and Jonathan Martin.
Chris assisted her husband in his practice of chiropractic in California and sustained him in his career when he was President of Palmer College of Chiropractic West and when he became President of the Florida Campus of Palmer College of Chiropractic in Port Orange. Chris became a proud citizen of the United States but was English to the core. Her family will return her ashes to that green and pleasant land from which she came and a private memorial service will be held locally in due course. Donations may be made to Chris' favorite charity in expression of her love of animals, North Shore Animal League America, https://www.animalleague.org.
Published in Daytona Beach News-Journal from Oct. 31 to Nov. 1, 2019