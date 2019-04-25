Home

R J GAINOUS FUNERAL HOME, Inc. - Daytona Beach
804 Dr. Mary McLeod Bethune Blvd.
Daytona Beach, FL 32114
386-253-7686
Calling hours
Friday, Apr. 26, 2019
5:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Calling hours
Saturday, Apr. 27, 2019
12:30 PM - 2:00 PM
Powerhouse Ministries Church of God in Christ
Funeral service
Saturday, Apr. 27, 2019
2:00 PM
Powerhouse Ministries Church of God in Christ
04/11/2019
Ms. Christina Johnson, 48, Daytona Bch, passed away on April 11, 2019. Funeral Services will be 2 PM, Saturday, April 27, 2019 at Powerhouse Ministries Church of God in Christ. Interment will follow in Sunset Park Cemetery. Calling hours will be from 5-8 PM, today (Fri, Apr 26) at RJ Gainous Funeral Home and from 12:30 PM until service time at the church on Saturday. Share condolences at www.rjgainousfuneralhome.com.

Published in Daytona Beach News-Journal from Apr. 25 to Apr. 26, 2019
