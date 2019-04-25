|
|
Christina Johnson
04/11/2019
Ms. Christina Johnson, 48, Daytona Bch, passed away on April 11, 2019. Funeral Services will be 2 PM, Saturday, April 27, 2019 at Powerhouse Ministries Church of God in Christ. Interment will follow in Sunset Park Cemetery. Calling hours will be from 5-8 PM, today (Fri, Apr 26) at RJ Gainous Funeral Home and from 12:30 PM until service time at the church on Saturday. Share condolences at www.rjgainousfuneralhome.com.
Published in Daytona Beach News-Journal from Apr. 25 to Apr. 26, 2019