|
|
Christine A. McCaleb
Mar. 15, 1952 - Oct. 16, 2019
Christine A. McCaleb, 67, passed away October 16th 2019 in Deland FL. Christine was born in Canton Ohio on March 15th, 1952 to the late Thomas and Jean (Fraizer) Edwards. She is preceded in death by a sister, Tami Clark. She grew up in Holly Hill Florida and spent the majority of her life in Ormond Beach. She loved her Lord Jesus and was a member of Ormond Beach First Christian Church. Helping others came naturally to her which she expressed by becoming a Home Health Aide and later a Nurses Aide. She also made sure to always have spare change with her to give to the homeless. Some things that brought her joy was spending time with family, walking on the beach, art, poetry, music and dancing. One of her favorite things to do was laugh, even at herself. Besides Jesus, two other things she believed in was wearing lipstick and giving large portions of dessert. She is survived by her only child, Michelle (Stan) Walker Arel; sisters Claudia Duke, Susan Feeley, and Kathy (Don) Wiggins; three granddaughters, Shelyn (Eric) Lawton, Christianna and Mikaeli; one great granddaughter, Ellarose; as well as many nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. A memorial service for Christine will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday November 9th, 2019 at Tomoka Christian Church with Pastor Joe Putting officiating. Tomoka Christian Church, 1450 Hand Avenue, Ormond Beach, Fl 32174. In lieu of flowers the family is requesting new blankets that will be donated to a homeless assistance center. Her favorite color was green.
Published in Daytona Beach News-Journal from Nov. 1 to Nov. 3, 2019