Christine Hixson Dugger

Feb. 24, 1933 - Sep. 1, 2020

Mrs. Christine Hixson Dugger, a servant of The Lord Jesus lived in Miami for 33 years. She moved back to Daytona where she attended Mount Carmel Baptist Church, there she made many friends. She liked fishing and investing. Mom was born February 24, 1933 in Hampton, GA. She is the baby daughter of Robert and Ozzie Lee Hixson, parents of 7 boys and 4 girls. Survivors include her only son, Lonnie Davis of Daytona and her brother, Richard Hixson of Hampton GA. Mom also worked as an RN. She loved to travel to visit the Hixson family. Mom left us on September 1, 2020 at 12:01 am. Public Viewing will be September 11 from 5-7 pm at Pinello Funeral Home, 1036 Derbyshire Road, Daytona Beach, FL 32117. Services will be held at Glenwood Cemetery, 320 White Street, Daytona Beach, FL at 11:00 a.m. Sat., 9/12. The Service can be viewed on Facebook Live starting at 10:50 am.



