Christine L. Moynihan
12/18/1952 - 02/10/2019
Christine L. Moynihan, 66, of Port Orange, Florida, passed away on February 10th, 2019 while receiving end of life care at Halifax Health Hospice due to heart complications. Born on December 18th, 1952, in Lake Luzerne, NY, Christine was the daughter of Ernest Gilbert and Marion (Finn) Gilbert. She was Sister to; Ernie, Greg, Gloria and Laurel Gilbert. Christine graduated from Glens Falls Hospital Radiologic Technologist Program and was the first to be awarded both the Squibb and Mallincrodt Awards upon graduation. She married the love of her life, Leonard Moynihan on November 24th, 1973. In addition to being a loving and doting Wife and Mother, Christine was one of the most CARING individuals on Earth. Her personality, profession, volunteer work, wifehood, motherhood and friendship exemplified that one word; CARING. She was a devoted volunteer at the Elk's Lodge in New York and Florida, helping raise money for numerous charities. Christine also enjoyed friendly play on the golf course and on the pool table throughout her life. Christine was predeceased by her parents and son Brad (April 10th, 2010). Those left to Cherish her memory include her husband, Leonard Moynihan, of Port Orange, FL; her son, Michael Moynihan and his wife, Jamie, of Hudson Falls, New York; her daughter-in-law Crystal, of West Virginia; her grandchildren, Max Moynihan and Trent VanDyke; her siblings, Ernie Gilbert, Greg Gilbert, Gloria (Gilbert) Brubaker and husband Rick, Laurel (Gilbert) Tucker and husband John; cousins, Jerry Finn; in-laws, Jeannie and Harry Gutheil and Jim and Donna Moynihan; nephews, Harry III and Lisa Gutheil, Jason and Laurie Gutheil, Todd and Robin Gutheil, Matthew and Kristen Tucker, Jeffery and Maria Brubaker and Sean Moynihan; nieces, Sara (Brubaker) Hendrix and husband, Brian and Kate Moynihan. Services will be held in her birth state of New York at a date to be determined. The family wishes to extend a sincere thank you to Halifax Health Hospice for their many days of devoted care. In lieu of flowers, contributions of her loving memory may be made to: Halifax Health Hospice, 3800 Woodbriar Tr., Port Orange, FL 32129 or at halifaxhealth.org/hospice.
Published in Daytona Beach News-Journal from Feb. 15 to Feb. 17, 2019