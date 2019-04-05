|
Christine Morse Peavy
07/27/1938 - 03/10/2019
On March 10, 2019, Christine Morse Peavy (80) of Flagler Beach, FL, quietly slipped from our midst at the ET York Hospice Care Center in Gainesville, FL after battling cancer for nearly a year. Mrs. Peavy, as she was known to hundreds of students during her teaching career in Lake Placid and Sebring, FL was born Christine Morse in Hyannis, Massachusetts on July 27, 1938 to her late parents Raymond F and Doris Morse. She was raised in the community of West Wareham, Massachusetts, where her father was known as an excellent cranberry farmer with a beautiful tenor voice. Chris would share his talents, playing the piano for the choir beginning at the age of twelve while growing up in the Advent Christian Church in Wareham. An accomplished musician, Chris lovingly continued to play for nearly seven decades in every church she attended. Known for her untiring work ethic, Chris will always be remembered by her family and friends as a mother and friend ready to share her time and talents. She enjoyed dedicating time to her children and church family and lived her life with actions that reflected her strong Christian values. Mrs. Peavy was preceded in death by her husband of 55 years, Robert W. Peavy, also a fellow teacher and administrator, her older sister Margaret Peery and her step great grandson, Aaron Doty. She is survived by her daughters, Robin Kundrick (Glen) and Margaret Scarborough (Roger). Grand daughters Connie Doty (Jim), Susan Ono (Billy), Shannon Jones (Ashley), Savannah Scarborough, Grace Scarborough and Kate Scarborough and four great grandchildren and two step great grandchildren. She is also survived by her older brother, Paul R. Morse (Elaine) of Marion, Massachusetts. A memorial service will be held Saturday, April 20, 2019 at the First Baptist Church of Flagler Beach at 2:00 PM. The family will receive guests at the church immediately following the service. In lieu of flowers, please consider donations to the at https://mobileacs.org/2H75dEe as her granddaughter Grace Scarborough participates in a Walk on April 6, 2019 in her memory.
Published in Daytona Beach News-Journal from Apr. 5 to Apr. 6, 2019