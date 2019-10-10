|
Christine Y. Royal
September 27, 2019
Funeral services for Mrs. Christine Y. Royal, 81, Daytona Beach, Florida who transitioned home on Friday, September 27, 2019, approximately between 12:57 p.m. and 1:00 p.m. in the arms of her baby boy, Bruce Leonard Royal at Halifax Health Hospice in Port Orange, FL in room/bungalow number #4 will be 11 AM Saturday, October 12, 2019 at Mt. Carmel Missionary Baptist Church with Rev. Dr. Jeffrey Robinson, Sr., Pastor, officiating. Calling hours will be from 5-8 PM today (Fri. Oct. 11) at RJ Gainous Funeral Home and from 9:30 AM until service time at the church on Saturday. Mrs. Christine Y. Royal, was the daughter of the late Jessie Mae and Burl Yarbrough of Lee County, Town of Lochapoka, AL.Mrs. Christine Y. Royal was preceded in death by the late Jessie Mae and Burl Yarbrough; 11 siblings; two sons; the first son's name is unknown of Daytona Beach, FL, second son was Larry Darnell Royal of Washington, DC. After relocating to Daytona Beach, FL, Mrs. Christine Y. Royal attended the schools of Volusia County. Christine loved spending time with her entire family, traveling, bowling, playing bid whisk card games while listening to Al Green and many other popular artists back in those days. Christine decided to move to Washington, DC where she encountered an acquaintance of her now ex-husband, David Royal of Faison, NC. They crossed each other at this club called the Ebony Inn Seat, Pleasant, MD. This was a very known and popular club for people of color back in those days. Christine and David decided to acquire a marriage license on November 14, 1957. This union was the creation of a legacy, which derived of the three (3) sons; Larry Darnell Royal, Curtis Royal born in Washington, DC and Bruce Leonard Royal born at Halifax Hospital in Daytona Beach, FL. Around 1964-1965, Christine Y. Royal applied for employment in Washington, DC where she became a Federal Government employer under the Civil Service regiment with the United States Postal Service (USPS) where she worked until she retired. Christine Yarbrough Royal leaves to cherish her memory, ex-husband, David Royal of Washington, DC, two sons: Curtis and daughter-in-law, Tanya Tutt Royal of Daytona Beach, FL and Bruce L. Royal, Washington, DC; granddaughter: Myesha LaShan Royal McDuffie and grandson-in-law, Samuel McDuffie of Sebastian, FL; granddaughter: Brittany Lakeisha Royal of Daytona Beach, FL; three great granddaughters: Samantha Kelsey McDuffie (8) and sister, Alison Haydon McDuffie (4) of Sebastian, FL. Christine's last great-granddaughter: Cody Akiko Royal of Daytona Beach, FL. In addition, her youngest and last sibling: John Yarbrough (Karen) of Daytona Beach, FL, and host of nieces and nephews; too many to name.
Published in Daytona Beach News-Journal from Oct. 10 to Oct. 11, 2019